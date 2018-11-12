Craig Lucas pops by the Big Red K

12 November 2018 6:31 AM

Craig Lucas dropped by the Big K on its first day at the Restaurant @ the Nek in Constantia, where he pulled up a chair and had a quick catch-up with Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA, this past Saturday (10 Nov 2018). During the chat, Carl found out that before winning The Voice SA, Craig Lucas had in fact tried out for Idols SA... while he had no luck, when he auditioned back in 2009 - he had a chance to redeem himself 2 weeks ago by performing live on the latest season as an invited guest artist, which he took up. Carl tried to get the skinny on when we can expect Craig's next single, but he kept things very mum. In the meanwhile, his latest single, 'Hearts Exposed', which is a former number one on the Coca-Cola Top40SA - charted in the weekend (10 Nov 2018) at no.11.