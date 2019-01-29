The Cape Mixtape: MRB & Jericho

29 January 2019 10:22 AM

The Cape Mixtape is a weekly feature on the Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.5, where Carl introduces Capetonians to up and coming Capetonian artists. On Saturday, 26 January 2019, Carl Wastie was joined in-studio by DJ/Producer MRB and vocalist, Jericho, who've just launched a single, 'Hands of Love'.