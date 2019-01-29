Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

The Cape Mixtape: MRB & Jericho


The Cape Mixtape is a weekly feature on the Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie on Kfm 94.5, where Carl introduces Capetonians to up and coming Capetonian artists. On Saturday, 26 January 2019, Carl Wastie was joined in-studio by DJ/Producer MRB and vocalist, Jericho, who've just launched a single, 'Hands of Love'.

Craig Lucas pops by the Big Red K

Craig Lucas pops by the Big Red K

12 November 2018 6:31 AM
Goodluck chasing their dreams

Goodluck chasing their dreams

12 November 2018 5:55 AM
The World’s Strongest DJ drops new single with Daniel Baron

The World’s Strongest DJ drops new single with Daniel Baron

5 November 2018 6:30 AM
Carl Wastie throws Majozi a surprise listening party

Carl Wastie throws Majozi a surprise listening party

5 November 2018 6:00 AM
Rubber Duc dish up the latest on their new single

Rubber Duc dish up the latest on their new single

5 November 2018 5:46 AM
Locnville release Jungle Book inspired song

Locnville release Jungle Book inspired song

22 October 2018 5:17 AM
16 year old Daniel Lurie teams up with Kwesta for a song of hope

16 year old Daniel Lurie teams up with Kwesta for a song of hope

22 October 2018 5:06 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Paxton talks new single, opens up about being cyber bullied on the #CokeTop40CT

EXCLUSIVE: Paxton talks new single, opens up about being cyber bullied on the #CokeTop40CT

15 October 2018 12:31 AM
We surprise Craig Lucas with news that 'Hearts Exposed' No.1 on the #CokeTop40CT

We surprise Craig Lucas with news that 'Hearts Exposed' No.1 on the #CokeTop40CT

8 October 2018 12:30 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Zondo rejects Ajay Gupta's request to cross-examine Trevor Manuel
Zondo rejects Ajay Gupta's request to cross-examine Trevor Manuel

Gupta's lawyer Mike Hellens made the reuqest on Tuesday, saying that the commission is yet to allow implicated individuals to cross-examine witnesses to test the veracity of the evidence being heard.
[WATCH LIVE] PIC Inquiry hears from former board member Claudia Manning
[WATCH LIVE] PIC Inquiry hears from former board member Claudia Manning

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board member Claudia Manning is due to testify at the commission of inquiry on Tuesday. Manning quit in 2018 allegedly over the handling of an investigation into embattled CEO Dan Matjila.
[WATCH LIVE] State capture Inquiry: Day 9 of Agrizzi testimony
[WATCH LIVE] State capture Inquiry: Day 9 of Agrizzi testimony

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi continues giving evidence at the Zondo Commission.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us