The #CokeTop40CT catches up with Jeremy Loops

Carl Wastie caught up with local legend, Jeremy Loops, on the Coca-Cola Top40SA about his new single called ‘My People’, a collaborative track with Austrian singer-songwriter James Hersey. He’s also found out more about the Euro tour that Jeremy's currently on.
