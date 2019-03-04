Following her Huawei KDay performance, Yanga joins Carl on the chart

4 March 2019 5:18 AM

Following her incredible performance at Huawei KDay 2019, Yanga dropped by the Kfm 94.5 Broadcast Van at the music festival, for a catch-up with Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. The most recent Idols SA winner shared how incredible it was to have performed at Meerendal Estate for Huawei KDay - and also gave us the scoop on a new single: it will be out soon!