Majozi joins Carl on the #CokeTop40CT following Huawei KDay performance

4 March 2019 5:35 AM

Following his amazing performance at Huawei KDay 2019, Majozi, who's 'Waiting' charted at no.39 this week (2 Mar 2019) on the Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie - dropped by the Kfm 94.5 Broadcast Van at the music festival, for a catch-up on the chart show. Majozi, who is no stranger to Kfm 94.5 listeners, shared how amazing it was to have his music sung back to him during his performance at Meerendal Estate for Huawei KDay.