The Kiffness intro their track on the #CokeTop40CT straight after Huawei KDay performance

4 March 2019 5:41 AM

Following an epic performance at Huawei KDay 2019 - that featured a whole bunch of guests, incl Mathew Gold and Manila Von Teez, The Kiffness' Dave Scott dropped by the Kfm 94.5 Broadcast Van at the music festival, for a catch-up with Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. Whilst there, Carl asked Dave to introduce his single with Jo'burg star, Ami Faku, called 'Lose You', which is charted in this weekend (2 Mar 2019) at, as Dave put it, "lucky number 13".