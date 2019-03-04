Pascal & Pearce along with Jethro Tait hint at new music on the #CokeTop40CT following Huawei KDay performance

Following an incredible performance at Huawei KDay 2019, Pascal & Pearce along with Jethro Tait dropped by the Kfm 94.5 Broadcast Van at the music festival, for a catch-up with Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. Their collaboration, 'Running Wild', is a former chart favourite, whilst Jethro currently has 2 singles on the chart - 'Burn Me', featuring Bigstar Johnson, which charted at no.29 this past weekend (2 Mar 2019); and 'The Words' with another Huawei KDay 2019 act, DJ Kent, which charted at no.11 (2 Mar 2019). During their chat with Carl Wastie at Meerendal Estate, Pascal & Pearce hinted at a possible second single with Jethro Tait. We hope it happens!
