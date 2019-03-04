Jamali perform one final time after Huawei KDay on the #CokeTop40CT

4 March 2019 6:09 AM

The news brought tears to many in the audience at Huawei KDay 2019 - as well as fans across the nation - that Huawei KDay was the last time the trio would be performing together... that was until they got off stage and joined Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA - live from Huawei KDay - where they did an impromptu rendition of Boys II Men's 'End of the Road'... and all we can say is WOW! Thank you for the music, Jamali. We wish you all the best of luck in your various ventures and solo careers moving forward.