Paxton has new music and is heading to the US for MusExpo

18 March 2019 7:20 AM

Paxton Fielies will make her big break into the international music scene in the USA at the MusExpo in Los Angeles - an international music conference that assisted A-listers like Katy Perry, LMFAO and Jessie J get their break as international stars. The 19-year-old from Bishop Lavis joined Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Saturday, 16 March 2019 to talk about the fact that she will be performing at the annual global music and media conference on 25 March, as well as her new single with Tresor, which dropped in the week, called ‘Kiss The Haze’, which comes off her debut album ‘This Is Me’.