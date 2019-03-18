Tellaman drops by the #CokeTop40CT

Just last month Tellaman released his new album titled ‘God Decides’ – which became the first ever Pan African Apple Music Spotlight! He was in town last week – and with his single ‘Whipped’ feat. Shekhinah & Nasty C doing so well on this chart, Carl Wastie had to get him in-studio on the Coca-Cola Top40SA, before he hit the airport. Tellaman is a self-taught musician, started dabbing in music at the young age of 15 in Durban, where he was born and raised. Beat-making was his starting point and in 2008 after writing and recording in his bedroom studio, he decided to pursue music as a career.
