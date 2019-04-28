PHFAT chats to Carl Wastie about being back!

28 April 2019 9:18 PM

PHFAT is back! The iconic electro-hip hop act has released a new single called ‘Catherine’. The track and video dropped on Friday (26 Apr 2019) showing off a new-found versatility and refinement ahead of his EP dropping in July. Co-written alongside underground pop wunderkind Omri Dahan over the course of 2018, PHFAT enlisted the help of eight Stellenbosch music students to form a makeshift choir that provides the anthemic, church-like chorus that spearheads this song. The day after the release, Carl Wastie called up PHFAT on the Coca-Cola Top40SA for a quick catch-up and first time play of the single.