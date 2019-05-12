EXCLUSIVE: Goodluck perform new single with DJ Ganyani on #CokeTop40CT

12 May 2019 11:31 PM

On Saturday, 11 May 2019, Goodluck joined Carl Wastie for an EXCLUSIVE live performance of their latest single with DJ Ganyani on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. This single - 'Waiting For You' - is the second collaboration between Goodluck and Ganyani, following their 2017 hit, 'Fading'. Following the performance on the new single, Carl Wastie sat down and chatted with band, before they performed a second song, their 2018 hit 'Be Yourself'.