EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT

12 May 2019 11:40 PM

On Saturday, 11 May 2019, The Kiffness and Mathew Gold joined Carl Wastie for an EXCLUSIVE live performance of their latest single - an ode to Rodriguez - on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. The Kiffness and Gold are frequent collaborators and often perform at festivals together - with Gold providing vocals. Following the performance on the new single, Carl Wastie sat down and chatted with Dave Scott of The Kiffness and Mathew Gold, before they performed a second song, their 2018 hit 'Too Blessed To Be Stressed'.