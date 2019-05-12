On Saturday, 11 May 2019, The Kiffness and Mathew Gold joined Carl Wastie for an EXCLUSIVE live performance of their latest single - an ode to Rodriguez - on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. The Kiffness and Gold are frequent collaborators and often perform at festivals together - with Gold providing vocals. Following the performance on the new single, Carl Wastie sat down and chatted with Dave Scott of The Kiffness and Mathew Gold, before they performed a second song, their 2018 hit 'Too Blessed To Be Stressed'.
EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT
12 May 2019 11:44 PM
