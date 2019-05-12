Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

EXCLUSIVE: Carl Wastie calls Rowlene with some BIG news


On Saturday, 11 May 2019, 'SMA' - Nasty C & Rowlene made its debut at no.1 on the Coca-Cola Top40SA, following a few weeks of very steady growth, climbing the chart. To celebrate, Carl Wastie called up Rowlene to surprise her with the news that she was at no.1.

EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT

12 May 2019 11:40 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Goodluck perform new single with DJ Ganyani on #CokeTop40CT

12 May 2019 11:31 PM
PHFAT chats to Carl Wastie about being back!

28 April 2019 9:18 PM
Rubber Duc release new single on #CokeTop40CT

1 April 2019 6:17 PM
Rubber Duc mash-up random songs from the #CokeTop40CT

1 April 2019 6:12 PM
How would a Calvin Harris / Will Smith song sound?

1 April 2019 5:57 PM
Carl calls Goodluck to wish them good luck for Kirstenbosch

1 April 2019 5:42 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Bebe Rexha on the #CokeTop40CT!

25 March 2019 2:08 AM
Sunset Sweatshop debut on the #CokeTop40CT

25 March 2019 12:57 AM
