On Saturday, 11 May 2019, 'SMA' - Nasty C & Rowlene made its debut at no.1 on the Coca-Cola Top40SA, following a few weeks of very steady growth, climbing the chart. To celebrate, Carl Wastie called up Rowlene to surprise her with the news that she was at no.1.
EXCLUSIVE: Carl Wastie calls Rowlene with some BIG news
