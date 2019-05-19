CokeTop40CT: Daniel Baron releases Goddess, gives update on David Guetta legal battle

19 May 2019 10:42 PM

Daniel Baron has released a new single called 'Goddess'. He joined Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Saturday, 18 May 2019, to chat about the new release, as well as give us an update on his lawsuit against David Guetta, who has been accused of plagiarizing and sampling Baron's 'Children of the Sun' without permission in his single that features Sia, 'Light Headed'.