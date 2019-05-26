At the tender age of 22, Jo'burg-based musician, James Deacon, possesses vocal abilities far beyond his years, with a unique timbre and unnatural pitch ability that allows him to switch between slick rap verses and honey-coated choruses – and he’s just released his debut single ‘Not Givin’ Up’. On Saturday, 25 May 2019, Carl Wastie called James to find out more about the track and James' story - and what followed can only be described as inspiring. After an unfortunate accident left him without any feeling in most of his right hand and unable to play guitar, Deacon’s insistence upon continuing with music, defied all odds and ended up providing the healing he so badly needed.
James Deacon inspires on the #CokeTop40CT
|
#CokeTop40CT: Daniel Baron releases Goddess, gives update on David Guetta legal battle
|
19 May 2019 10:42 PM
|
12 May 2019 11:44 PM
|
EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT
|
12 May 2019 11:40 PM
|
EXCLUSIVE: Goodluck perform new single with DJ Ganyani on #CokeTop40CT
|
12 May 2019 11:31 PM
|
28 April 2019 9:18 PM
|
1 April 2019 6:17 PM
|
1 April 2019 6:12 PM
|
1 April 2019 5:57 PM
|
1 April 2019 5:42 PM