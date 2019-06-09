Francois van Coke chats to us on the (van) Coke Top 40 SA

9 June 2019 9:12 PM

South African rock legend, Francois van Coke, stepped out of The Voice SA rehearsals this past Saturday (8 June 2019) to catch-up with Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Kfm 94.5. Francois is one of the coaches on the TV reality show – but has had a lot to celebrate lately. Last week, the music video for his single ‘Toe Vind Ek Jou’, which features long-time friend, Karen Zoid and is a former no.1 on the chart from 2015, hit 8 million views on YouTube. If that’s not enough, just last month Francois opened his own recording studio, Van Coke Studios, where he is currently working on his upcoming solo album, which he revealed during his chat with Carl, he’s hoping to call ‘Rugby, Die Weer, En Die Openbaring’ – but also said that the album name is a working progress, as his wife, Lauren Wiid, still has to approve it. The upcoming album is expected to go back to Francois’ roots, but is also poised to have some exciting additions, such as a collaboration from fellow coach on The Voice SA S3, South African hip hop artist, Riky Rick. This isn’t the rocker’s first brush with one of hip hop’s heavyweights. In February this year, he was part of the panel that roasted AKA for the Comedy Central special. Francois seems to be oozing success at the moment, as amidst all his other current projects, he also has his own brand of craft beer, F*koff Lager, which he launched just last year.