Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

Anica Kiana's fans spoke - and we listened on the #CokeTop40CT


On Saturday, 8 June 2019, Carl Wastie was hit with a storm of messages and voicenotes on the Kfm 94.5 WhatsApp line from fans of a young, up-and-coming artist, Anica Kiana, asking him to bubble under her single, ‘Chasing’ on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. As the chart show that always delivers the hits that you love, the show’s team tracked down Anica during the show and within a matter of minutes, booked her for a phone call with Carl, where he would play her single for the first time on the chart show.

Francois van Coke chats to us on the (van) Coke Top 40 SA

Francois van Coke chats to us on the (van) Coke Top 40 SA

9 June 2019 9:12 PM
James Deacon inspires on the #CokeTop40CT

James Deacon inspires on the #CokeTop40CT

26 May 2019 10:57 PM
#CokeTop40CT: Daniel Baron releases Goddess, gives update on David Guetta legal battle

#CokeTop40CT: Daniel Baron releases Goddess, gives update on David Guetta legal battle

19 May 2019 10:42 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Carl Wastie calls Rowlene with some BIG news

EXCLUSIVE: Carl Wastie calls Rowlene with some BIG news

12 May 2019 11:44 PM
EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT

EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT

12 May 2019 11:40 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Goodluck perform new single with DJ Ganyani on #CokeTop40CT

EXCLUSIVE: Goodluck perform new single with DJ Ganyani on #CokeTop40CT

12 May 2019 11:31 PM
PHFAT chats to Carl Wastie about being back!

PHFAT chats to Carl Wastie about being back!

28 April 2019 9:18 PM
Rubber Duc release new single on #CokeTop40CT

Rubber Duc release new single on #CokeTop40CT

1 April 2019 6:17 PM
Rubber Duc mash-up random songs from the #CokeTop40CT

Rubber Duc mash-up random songs from the #CokeTop40CT

1 April 2019 6:12 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Zandile Gumede agrees to take 30 days leave of absence
Zandile Gumede agrees to take 30 days leave of absence

This followed a resolution by the ANC in KZN that the embattled mayor takes days to afford the party time to finalise her matter.
MEC Albert Fritz calls for Cele’s intervention to solve CT violent crimes
MEC Albert Fritz calls for Cele’s intervention to solve CT violent crimes

According to the Delft Community Policing Forum, at least 12 people were killed in the area last week.
James Selfe to step down as DA federal executive chair in October
James Selfe to step down as DA federal executive chair in October

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said this was decided by the party at their first federal council meeting following the general elections last month.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us