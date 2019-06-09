Anica Kiana's fans spoke - and we listened on the #CokeTop40CT

9 June 2019 9:59 PM

On Saturday, 8 June 2019, Carl Wastie was hit with a storm of messages and voicenotes on the Kfm 94.5 WhatsApp line from fans of a young, up-and-coming artist, Anica Kiana, asking him to bubble under her single, ‘Chasing’ on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. As the chart show that always delivers the hits that you love, the show’s team tracked down Anica during the show and within a matter of minutes, booked her for a phone call with Carl, where he would play her single for the first time on the chart show.