Shekhinah broke the internet on Friday (21 June 2019) when she announced the line-up for her own music festival, Rose Fest, which will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Jozi in August. As you know, August is Women’s Month in South Africa – and as such, Rose Fest is all about celebrating the strong female music icons of South African music, produced and headlined by females only. Rose Fest also marks Shekhinah’s first tour. Whilst she’s hinted that the next stop will be her home province of KZN, so far, no news about Cape Town. Carl Wastie caught up with Shekhinah on the Coca-Cola Top40SA this past weekend (22 June 2019) to find out more.
Shekhinah celebrates female excellence
|
24 June 2019 12:59 AM
|
24 June 2019 12:04 AM
|
Anica Kiana's fans spoke - and we listened on the #CokeTop40CT
|
9 June 2019 9:59 PM
|
9 June 2019 9:12 PM
|
26 May 2019 10:57 PM
|
#CokeTop40CT: Daniel Baron releases Goddess, gives update on David Guetta legal battle
|
19 May 2019 10:42 PM
|
12 May 2019 11:44 PM
|
EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT
|
12 May 2019 11:40 PM
|
EXCLUSIVE: Goodluck perform new single with DJ Ganyani on #CokeTop40CT
|
12 May 2019 11:31 PM