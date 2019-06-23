Shekhinah celebrates female excellence

23 June 2019 11:20 PM

Shekhinah broke the internet on Friday (21 June 2019) when she announced the line-up for her own music festival, Rose Fest, which will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Jozi in August. As you know, August is Women’s Month in South Africa – and as such, Rose Fest is all about celebrating the strong female music icons of South African music, produced and headlined by females only. Rose Fest also marks Shekhinah’s first tour. Whilst she’s hinted that the next stop will be her home province of KZN, so far, no news about Cape Town. Carl Wastie caught up with Shekhinah on the Coca-Cola Top40SA this past weekend (22 June 2019) to find out more.