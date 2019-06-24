Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

The Kiffness speak about the impact of ‘Nomi’


Two weeks ago, Dave Scott of The Kiffness released his most awesome music video yet – a video that showcases his lovable housekeeper, Nomi, breaking it down to his latest song, which is being used to raise funds for her and her family.  The song is called ‘Nomi’ – and for the video, Dave took a road trip with Nomi to her family home in the Eastern Cape, stopping at a number of cool locations on the way to film and let Nomi work her magic. The new music video was released along with Nomi’s story and all proceeds from the streaming go towards Nomi.  A crowdfunding page has also been set up on Nomi’s behalf to help her get her mother settled in in Cape Town. Within a number of days the crowdfunding target was reached and Nomi and her mother were able to get the things they needed, including a wheelchair and a gas heater for the winter. Carl Wastie caught-up with Dave from The Kiffness, who’s single ‘Sugarman’, which features Mathew Gold is currently sitting at no.23 on the chart, this past weekend (22 June 2019) on the Coca-Cola Top40SA.

