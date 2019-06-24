No Method and Goodluck’s Matthew O’Connell release duet

No Method have been cooking in the kitchen… and we like what they’ve just cooked up! It’s a new single called ‘Your Love’ and features one third of Goodluck, aka Matthew O’Conell – or chokkie. They dropped by the Coca-Cola Top40SA this past Saturday (22 June 2019) for a quick catch-up about the song.
