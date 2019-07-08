Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

'Smother (Yaadt Remix)' - DJ Cosher ft Craig Lucas


On Friday, 28 June 2019, whilst on the Flash Drive with Carl Wastie, Craig Lucas expressed his disappointment that none of his songs had been given the “yaadt” treatment – as that’s how you really know you’ve made in it Cape Town.  With a week to go until Craig would be in-studio performing his new single, ‘Anti-Sociable’ on the Coca-Cola Top40SA (this past Saturday, 6 July 2019), the chart show team enlisted the help of DJ Cosher – giving him a real challenge, as it would be his first yaadt remix, and as it was a surprise for Craig, he couldn’t get hold of the separates (vocals without the backing track, etc). With all those factors at play, DJ Cosher did a great job – and Craig Lucas loved the new remix of his hit single, ‘Smother’

No Method and Goodluck’s Matthew O’Connell release duet

No Method and Goodluck’s Matthew O’Connell release duet

24 June 2019 12:59 AM
The Kiffness speak about the impact of ‘Nomi’

The Kiffness speak about the impact of ‘Nomi’

24 June 2019 12:04 AM
Shekhinah celebrates female excellence

Shekhinah celebrates female excellence

23 June 2019 11:20 PM
Anica Kiana's fans spoke - and we listened on the #CokeTop40CT

Anica Kiana's fans spoke - and we listened on the #CokeTop40CT

9 June 2019 9:59 PM
Francois van Coke chats to us on the (van) Coke Top 40 SA

Francois van Coke chats to us on the (van) Coke Top 40 SA

9 June 2019 9:12 PM
James Deacon inspires on the #CokeTop40CT

James Deacon inspires on the #CokeTop40CT

26 May 2019 10:57 PM
#CokeTop40CT: Daniel Baron releases Goddess, gives update on David Guetta legal battle

#CokeTop40CT: Daniel Baron releases Goddess, gives update on David Guetta legal battle

19 May 2019 10:42 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Carl Wastie calls Rowlene with some BIG news

EXCLUSIVE: Carl Wastie calls Rowlene with some BIG news

12 May 2019 11:44 PM
EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT

EXCLUSIVE: The Kiffness ft Mathew Gold perform 'Sugarman' live on the #CokeTop40CT

12 May 2019 11:40 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Transport Minister Mbalula pleased with Durban July road safety campaign
Transport Minister Mbalula pleased with Durban July road safety campaign

The department launched #LiveBeyondJuly Road Safety campaign with the objective of reducing the road carnage.
WATCH LIVE: Former CEO Dan Matjila faces PIC inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Former CEO Dan Matjila faces PIC inquiry

Matjila is a controversial but pivotal character in investigations into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as he occupied the CEO position for almost four years.
WATCH LIVE: Koloane in state capture hot seat over Gupta Waterkloof landing
WATCH LIVE: Koloane in state capture hot seat over Gupta Waterkloof landing

The former Chief of State Protocol's name has come up from a number of witnesses as the one responsible for the controversial Gupta plane landing in 2013 without official authorisation.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us