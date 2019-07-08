'Smother (Yaadt Remix)' - DJ Cosher ft Craig Lucas

8 July 2019 9:52 AM

On Friday, 28 June 2019, whilst on the Flash Drive with Carl Wastie, Craig Lucas expressed his disappointment that none of his songs had been given the “yaadt” treatment – as that’s how you really know you’ve made in it Cape Town. With a week to go until Craig would be in-studio performing his new single, ‘Anti-Sociable’ on the Coca-Cola Top40SA (this past Saturday, 6 July 2019), the chart show team enlisted the help of DJ Cosher – giving him a real challenge, as it would be his first yaadt remix, and as it was a surprise for Craig, he couldn’t get hold of the separates (vocals without the backing track, etc). With all those factors at play, DJ Cosher did a great job – and Craig Lucas loved the new remix of his hit single, ‘Smother’