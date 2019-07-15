Tasché Burger gets advice from prev The Voice SA winners and her coach

15 July 2019 9:49 AM

On Saturday, 13 July 2019, Carl Wastie called up winner of The Voice SA season 3 – Tasché Burger for a very special moment on the Coca-Cola Top40SA. Carl had lined up the two former winners of The Voice SA – Richard Stirton and Craig Lucas – to offer up pearls of wisdom to the Brackenfell star and pass on the baton. He also got Tasché’s coach from The Voice SA, Francois van Coke, to offer up his words of advice to the star, now that she had won. Tasché made history on Sunday (7 July) by becoming the first woman to win The Voice SA. Tasché, who turned 19 recently, won season 3 of talent show after receiving the most votes from South Africans. Nearly 10 million votes were cast. With her win, Tasché has confirmed to every other province that they should stick to their day jobs – making it 3 for 3 for the Western Cape when it comes to winning The Voice SA.