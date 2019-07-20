Listen to the raw and uncut interview between Carl Wastie and Johnny Clegg on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Kfm 94.5 from February 2018.
It is possibly Johnny's most candid interview, opening up about his musical journey, his personal life, working with his son Jesse - and what that meant to him, and offering advice to future South African stars; as well as thanking fans for their loyal support over the decades.
R.I.P. Johnny.
Johnny Clegg's final interview on the #CokeTop40CT
