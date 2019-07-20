Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

Johnny Clegg's final interview on the #CokeTop40CT


Listen to the raw and uncut interview between Carl Wastie and Johnny Clegg on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Kfm 94.5 from February 2018.

It is possibly Johnny's most candid interview, opening up about his musical journey, his personal life, working with his son Jesse - and what that meant to him, and offering advice to future South African stars; as well as thanking fans for their loyal support over the decades.

R.I.P. Johnny.

Tasché Burger gets advice from prev The Voice SA winners and her coach

Tasché Burger gets advice from prev The Voice SA winners and her coach

15 July 2019 9:49 AM
How the Timo ODV / J'Something collab came into being

How the Timo ODV / J'Something collab came into being

15 July 2019 9:43 AM
'Smother (Yaadt Remix)' - DJ Cosher ft Craig Lucas

'Smother (Yaadt Remix)' - DJ Cosher ft Craig Lucas

8 July 2019 9:52 AM
No Method and Goodluck’s Matthew O’Connell release duet

No Method and Goodluck’s Matthew O’Connell release duet

24 June 2019 12:59 AM
The Kiffness speak about the impact of ‘Nomi’

The Kiffness speak about the impact of ‘Nomi’

24 June 2019 12:04 AM
Shekhinah celebrates female excellence

Shekhinah celebrates female excellence

23 June 2019 11:20 PM
Anica Kiana's fans spoke - and we listened on the #CokeTop40CT

Anica Kiana's fans spoke - and we listened on the #CokeTop40CT

9 June 2019 9:59 PM
Francois van Coke chats to us on the (van) Coke Top 40 SA

Francois van Coke chats to us on the (van) Coke Top 40 SA

9 June 2019 9:12 PM
James Deacon inspires on the #CokeTop40CT

James Deacon inspires on the #CokeTop40CT

26 May 2019 10:57 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban: sources
White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban: sources

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also attend the White House event, to which chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc have been invited, the people said.
Japan studio boss at loss for words as he mourns bright, young staff
Japan studio boss at loss for words as he mourns bright, young staff

Thursday’s attack on Kyoto Animation, famous in Japan and overseas for its series and movies, was the worst mass killing in two decades in a country with some of the world’s lowest crime rates.
Elsies River residents happy with SANDF deployment
Elsies River residents happy with SANDF deployment

Members of the SANDF made their way into Elsies River on Friday night. This time they had aerial support and were accompanied by the dog unit.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us