Johnny Clegg's final interview on the #CokeTop40CT

20 July 2019 9:49 AM

Listen to the raw and uncut interview between Carl Wastie and Johnny Clegg on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Kfm 94.5 from February 2018.



It is possibly Johnny's most candid interview, opening up about his musical journey, his personal life, working with his son Jesse - and what that meant to him, and offering advice to future South African stars; as well as thanking fans for their loyal support over the decades.



R.I.P. Johnny.