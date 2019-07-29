Goldfish on touring, missing home and their new single with Cat Dealers

29 July 2019 7:40 AM

Goldfish have teamed up with their amazing producer friends from Brazil, the Cat Dealers, for an epic Sax fueled banger, called ‘Colours and Lights’ – which dropped Friday, 26 July 2019.



They joined Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Saturday, 27 July 2019, and following an epic Carl introduction, spoke about touring life, missing Cape Town, and their brand new single.