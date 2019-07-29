Goldfish have teamed up with their amazing producer friends from Brazil, the Cat Dealers, for an epic Sax fueled banger, called ‘Colours and Lights’ – which dropped Friday, 26 July 2019.
They joined Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Saturday, 27 July 2019, and following an epic Carl introduction, spoke about touring life, missing Cape Town, and their brand new single.
Goldfish on touring, missing home and their new single with Cat Dealers
