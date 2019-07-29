Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

Goldfish on touring, missing home and their new single with Cat Dealers


Goldfish have teamed up with their amazing producer friends from Brazil, the Cat Dealers, for an epic Sax fueled banger, called ‘Colours and Lights’ – which dropped Friday, 26 July 2019.

They joined Carl Wastie on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Saturday, 27 July 2019, and following an epic Carl introduction, spoke about touring life, missing Cape Town, and their brand new single.

EWN Headlines
AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations
AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations

Agri SA said it did not support any policy or legislation that infringed on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana ready to testify at state capture inquiry
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana ready to testify at state capture inquiry

In a letter sent to the commission late Sunday night, Montana said that after much reflection former minister Trevor Manuel's submissions in February pushed him to want to testify.

Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies
Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies

Sam Meyiwa was in and out of hospital after suffering a stroke last year.
