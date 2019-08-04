Anica Kiana joins Carl Wastie for Talk

4 August 2019 11:51 PM

Anica Kiana has new music out!



The 19 year old Milnerton local – who’s former school is a 3-time winner of High School Jam – released her new single, ‘Talk’ on Friday, 2 August 2019 - and joined Carl Wastie for an exclusive interview on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Saturday, 3 August 2019.



'Talk' is the follow-up single to Anica's debut single, 'Chasing', which charted in at no.27 on Saturday.



Support from her local community has been one of the things that has set Anica a part from many other up and coming musicians. In June, her following secured her an interview on the chart show - and the very next week, 'Chasing' made its charting debut (15 June 2019).



Nothing's changed as far as Anica's loyal fans go - with hundreds messaging to show their support for the young musician, while she chatted to Carl on 3 August - and it seems there's no slowing down this budding star.