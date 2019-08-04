Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

Anica Kiana joins Carl Wastie for Talk


Anica Kiana has new music out!

The 19 year old Milnerton local – who’s former school is a 3-time winner of High School Jam – released her new single, ‘Talk’ on Friday, 2 August 2019 - and joined Carl Wastie for an exclusive interview on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Saturday, 3 August 2019.

'Talk' is the follow-up single to Anica's debut single, 'Chasing', which charted in at no.27 on Saturday. 

Support from her local community has been one of the things that has set Anica a part from many other up and coming musicians. In June, her following secured her an interview on the chart show - and the very next week, 'Chasing' made its charting debut (15 June 2019).

Nothing's changed as far as Anica's loyal fans go - with hundreds messaging to show their support for the young musician, while she chatted to Carl on 3 August - and it seems there's no slowing down this budding star.

EWN Headlines
Sudan generals, protesters sign deal paving way for civilian rule
Sudan generals, protesters sign deal paving way for civilian rule

Under the agreement, signed at a ceremony in the capital Khartoum, a joint civilian-military ruling body will oversee the formation of a civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period
Zimbabwe increases fuel price again amid shortages
Zimbabwe increases fuel price again amid shortages

Fuel prices have been increased four times since June and by more than 500% this year, as the value of the local currency has slid.

Fate of KZN Mayor Zandile Gumede in hands of ANC PEC
Fate of KZN Mayor Zandile Gumede in hands of ANC PEC

The PEC is on Monday expected to discuss a report from its task team which investigated the potential political impact that the fraud, corruption and racketeering charges against Zandile Gumede may have on the party.

