Anica Kiana has new music out!
The 19 year old Milnerton local – who’s former school is a 3-time winner of High School Jam – released her new single, ‘Talk’ on Friday, 2 August 2019 - and joined Carl Wastie for an exclusive interview on the Coca-Cola Top40SA on Saturday, 3 August 2019.
'Talk' is the follow-up single to Anica's debut single, 'Chasing', which charted in at no.27 on Saturday.
Support from her local community has been one of the things that has set Anica a part from many other up and coming musicians. In June, her following secured her an interview on the chart show - and the very next week, 'Chasing' made its charting debut (15 June 2019).
Nothing's changed as far as Anica's loyal fans go - with hundreds messaging to show their support for the young musician, while she chatted to Carl on 3 August - and it seems there's no slowing down this budding star.
Anica Kiana joins Carl Wastie for Talk
Anica Kiana has new music out!
|
5 August 2019 12:21 AM
|
Goldfish on touring, missing home and their new single with Cat Dealers
|
29 July 2019 7:40 AM
|
20 July 2019 9:49 AM
|
Tasché Burger gets advice from prev The Voice SA winners and her coach
|
15 July 2019 9:49 AM
|
15 July 2019 9:43 AM
|
8 July 2019 9:52 AM
|
24 June 2019 12:59 AM
|
24 June 2019 12:04 AM
|
23 June 2019 11:20 PM