Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

Meduza chat to us about newfound success


2019 has been an epic year for Italian DJ trio, Meduza, who’s club banger, ‘Piece Of Your Heart’, which features vocals from UK group, Goodboys, has done exceedingly well – charting on EDM and radio charts across the globe, including on the Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie, where it peaked at no.3.

On Saturday, 3 August 2019, Carl chatted to the leader of Meduza, Mattia (Matt) Vitale, to find out more about their newfound success.

Anica Kiana joins Carl Wastie for Talk

4 August 2019 11:51 PM
Goldfish on touring, missing home and their new single with Cat Dealers

29 July 2019 7:40 AM
Johnny Clegg's final interview on the #CokeTop40CT

20 July 2019 9:49 AM
Tasché Burger gets advice from prev The Voice SA winners and her coach

15 July 2019 9:49 AM
How the Timo ODV / J'Something collab came into being

15 July 2019 9:43 AM
'Smother (Yaadt Remix)' - DJ Cosher ft Craig Lucas

8 July 2019 9:52 AM
No Method and Goodluck’s Matthew O’Connell release duet

24 June 2019 12:59 AM
The Kiffness speak about the impact of ‘Nomi’

24 June 2019 12:04 AM
Shekhinah celebrates female excellence

23 June 2019 11:20 PM
