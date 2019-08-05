Meduza chat to us about newfound success

5 August 2019 12:21 AM

2019 has been an epic year for Italian DJ trio, Meduza, who’s club banger, ‘Piece Of Your Heart’, which features vocals from UK group, Goodboys, has done exceedingly well – charting on EDM and radio charts across the globe, including on the Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie, where it peaked at no.3.



On Saturday, 3 August 2019, Carl chatted to the leader of Meduza, Mattia (Matt) Vitale, to find out more about their newfound success.