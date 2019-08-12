Coca-Cola Top40SA with Carl Wastie #CokeTop40CT

Julz from Goodluck shares Women's Month message


On Saturday, 10 August 2019, following Women's Day, Carl Wastie called Goodluck frontwoman, Julz Harding, just before their song with DJ Ganyani, 'Waiting for You' charted on the show at no.27.

Julz - who was in the Netherlands with the band, wrapping up their European Tour - spoke about women in the music industry, empowering female musicians, and offered up some sound advise to young women looking at getting into the music industry.

Meduza chat to us about newfound success

5 August 2019 12:21 AM
Anica Kiana joins Carl Wastie for Talk

4 August 2019 11:51 PM
Goldfish on touring, missing home and their new single with Cat Dealers

29 July 2019 7:40 AM
Johnny Clegg's final interview on the #CokeTop40CT

20 July 2019 9:49 AM
Tasché Burger gets advice from prev The Voice SA winners and her coach

15 July 2019 9:49 AM
How the Timo ODV / J'Something collab came into being

15 July 2019 9:43 AM
'Smother (Yaadt Remix)' - DJ Cosher ft Craig Lucas

8 July 2019 9:52 AM
No Method and Goodluck’s Matthew O’Connell release duet

24 June 2019 12:59 AM
The Kiffness speak about the impact of ‘Nomi’

24 June 2019 12:04 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Search for new deputy Public Protector to get under way
Search for new deputy Public Protector to get under way

Kevin Malunga’s contract would soon be coming to an end and he would need to be replaced before the end of 2019.
SABC acting COO Craig van Rooyen resigns
SABC acting COO Craig van Rooyen resigns

He was appointed just four months ago after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.
WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post
WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post

Premier Alan Winde said in the last two weeks, they held two meetings with police top brass to talk about who should lead the province’s SAPS into the future.
