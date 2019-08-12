On Saturday, 10 August 2019, following Women's Day, Carl Wastie called Goodluck frontwoman, Julz Harding, just before their song with DJ Ganyani, 'Waiting for You' charted on the show at no.27.
Julz - who was in the Netherlands with the band, wrapping up their European Tour - spoke about women in the music industry, empowering female musicians, and offered up some sound advise to young women looking at getting into the music industry.
Julz from Goodluck shares Women's Month message
