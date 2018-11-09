In the latest episode of Africa State of Mind with Lee Kasumba, Efosa Ojomo, research fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation and founder and president of Poverty Stops Here talks about possible ways of eradicating poverty.
Efosa Ojomo: Research fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute
|
2 November 2018 12:33 PM
|
26 October 2018 6:36 PM
|
12 October 2018 9:57 PM
|
Jokate Mwegelo: District Commissioner of Kisarawe in Tanzania
|
28 September 2018 5:27 PM
|
John Sanei: Trend Specialist, Business Innovation Strategist and Futurist
|
25 September 2018 4:19 PM
|
14 September 2018 9:08 PM
|
7 September 2018 6:12 PM
|
31 August 2018 4:45 PM
|
David Lubinski: Senior Programme Officer of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
|
24 August 2018 12:44 PM