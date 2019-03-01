Africa State of Mind

Susan Younis: Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group


Lee Kasumba speaks to  Susan Younis, the new Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group about her love for African pop music and how she plans to elevate it. She also busts some myths about the entertainment industry

Sho Madjozi: South African Rapper and Poet

15 December 2018 7:07 PM
Pushie Watson: Public Speaker and Preacher

7 December 2018 11:48 AM
Efosa Ojomo: Research fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute

9 November 2018 6:17 PM
Mpumi Nobiva: Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Graduate

2 November 2018 12:33 PM
Jennifer Thomas: Former CNN journalist and news producer

26 October 2018 6:36 PM
Lerato Mbele-Roberts: BBC World News Journalist

12 October 2018 9:57 PM
Jokate Mwegelo: District Commissioner of Kisarawe in Tanzania

28 September 2018 5:27 PM
John Sanei: Trend Specialist, Business Innovation Strategist and Futurist

25 September 2018 4:19 PM
Somi: Singer, Songwriter and Actor

14 September 2018 9:08 PM
