Acha Leke: Chairman of McKinsey & Co Africa

In this episode, Lee Kasumba speaks to Acha Leke - the chairman of McKinsey’s Africa region. Acha is the cofounder and member of the Global Advisory Council of the African Leadership Academy, a co-educational boarding school that aims to develop the next generation of African leaders. Acha discussed why he thinks Africa has – at times – leadership crisis.
