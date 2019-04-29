Africa State of Mind

Tewolde GebreMariam: Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines


Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines chats to Lee Kasumba about the state of Africa’s aviation industry and strategic growth of Africa’s most respected airline.

Commemoration of the Rwandan Genocide

5 April 2019 5:51 PM
Femi Oke: Al Jazeera journalist and Co-founder of Moderate The Panel

26 March 2019 2:10 PM
Acha Leke: Chairman of McKinsey & Co Africa

15 March 2019 6:21 PM
Susan Younis: Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group

1 March 2019 12:51 PM
Sho Madjozi: South African Rapper and Poet

15 December 2018 7:07 PM
Pushie Watson: Public Speaker and Preacher

7 December 2018 11:48 AM
Efosa Ojomo: Research fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute

9 November 2018 6:17 PM
Mpumi Nobiva: Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Graduate

2 November 2018 12:33 PM
Jennifer Thomas: Former CNN journalist and news producer

26 October 2018 6:36 PM
