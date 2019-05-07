In this episode of Africa State of Mind,Lee Kasumba celebrates Press Freedom. She speaks to world-renowned journalists like Angela Quintal, Africa program coordinator for Committee to Protect Journalists, Nima Elbagir, Sudanese-British journalist with CNN and Femi Oke of Al Jazeera about the state of journalism and press freedom on the African continent and around the world.
Celebrating Press Freedom With World Renowned Journalists
