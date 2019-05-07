Africa State of Mind

Celebrating Press Freedom With World Renowned Journalists


In this episode of Africa State of Mind,Lee Kasumba celebrates Press Freedom. She speaks to world-renowned journalists like Angela Quintal, Africa program coordinator for Committee to Protect Journalists, Nima Elbagir, Sudanese-British journalist with CNN and Femi Oke of Al Jazeera about the state of journalism and press freedom on the African continent and around the world.  

