Celebrating Press Freedom With World Renowned Journalists

7 May 2019 11:05 AM

In this episode of Africa State of Mind,Lee Kasumba celebrates Press Freedom. She speaks to world-renowned journalists like Angela Quintal, Africa program coordinator for Committee to Protect Journalists, Nima Elbagir, Sudanese-British journalist with CNN and Femi Oke of Al Jazeera about the state of journalism and press freedom on the African continent and around the world.