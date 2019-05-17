Africa State of Mind

Zain Asher: News Anchor at CNN International


British-Nigerian news anchor at CNN International Zain  Asher has an in-depth conversation with Lee Kasumba about growing up in the UK and how she dealt with discrimination at a younger age. She also talks about the importance of controlling one’s fate.

Celebrating Press Freedom With World Renowned Journalists

Celebrating Press Freedom With World Renowned Journalists

7 May 2019 11:05 AM
Tewolde GebreMariam: Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines

Tewolde GebreMariam: Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines

29 April 2019 5:44 PM
Commemoration of the Rwandan Genocide

Commemoration of the Rwandan Genocide

5 April 2019 5:51 PM
Femi Oke: Al Jazeera journalist and Co-founder of Moderate The Panel

Femi Oke: Al Jazeera journalist and Co-founder of Moderate The Panel

26 March 2019 2:10 PM
Acha Leke: Chairman of McKinsey & Co Africa

Acha Leke: Chairman of McKinsey & Co Africa

15 March 2019 6:21 PM
Susan Younis: Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group

Susan Younis: Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group

1 March 2019 12:51 PM
Sho Madjozi: South African Rapper and Poet

Sho Madjozi: South African Rapper and Poet

15 December 2018 7:07 PM
Pushie Watson: Public Speaker and Preacher

Pushie Watson: Public Speaker and Preacher

7 December 2018 11:48 AM
Efosa Ojomo: Research fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute

Efosa Ojomo: Research fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute

9 November 2018 6:17 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Outrage as 8-month-old baby is shot in Mitchells Plain
Outrage as 8-month-old baby is shot in Mitchells Plain

Abie Isaacs, a chairperson of the Mitchells Plain CPF, called on the community to help police in their search for the suspects.
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelled
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelled

Sports presenter Robert Marawa tweeted that he had been told, via a text message, not to arrive at the studio for his regular show, ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’.
DA Gauteng elects Solly Msimanga as caucus leader
DA Gauteng elects Solly Msimanga as caucus leader

Solly Msimanga said the members of the party’s caucus in the province would continue the work of the fifth administration, including the removal of e-toll levies.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us