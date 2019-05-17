Zain Asher: News Anchor at CNN International

British-Nigerian news anchor at CNN International Zain Asher has an in-depth conversation with Lee Kasumba about growing up in the UK and how she dealt with discrimination at a younger age. She also talks about the importance of controlling one’s fate.
