Africa State of Mind with Lee Kasumba commemorates Africa Month with a special episode featuring Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa’s former deputy president and currently United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women. Lee also speaks to Chude Jideonwo, Nigerian lawyer and co-founder of The Future Project and Acha Leke, the co-founder and member of the Global Advisory Council of the African Leadership Academy.
Celebrating Africa Month with Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Chude Jideonwo and Acha Leke
|
17 May 2019 1:22 PM
|
7 May 2019 11:05 AM
|
29 April 2019 5:44 PM
|
5 April 2019 5:51 PM
|
Femi Oke: Al Jazeera journalist and Co-founder of Moderate The Panel
|
26 March 2019 2:10 PM
|
15 March 2019 6:21 PM
|
Susan Younis: Marketing Director for Urban Music at Warner Music Group
|
1 March 2019 12:51 PM
|
15 December 2018 7:07 PM
|
7 December 2018 11:48 AM