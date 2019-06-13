Thando Hopa: "The struggle of living with albinism"

In this episode of Africa State of Mind, we get a chance to speak to Lawyer and Activist turned Model Thando Hopa. Hopa shares some of her life challenges and how she overcame the struggle of living with albinism and reimagining what identity is.
