Chude Jideonwo is a Nigerian lawyer, journalist and media entrepreneur. He is the founder of Joy, Inc., an American benefit corporation with a Nigerian subsidiary, which aims to make people happier. All of Joy, Inc.'s profits are invested in charities.
Chude Jideonwo: Nigerian Lawyer, journalist and entrepreneur
Celebrating Africa Month with Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Chude Jideonwo and Acha Leke
Femi Oke: Al Jazeera journalist and Co-founder of Moderate The Panel
