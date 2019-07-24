Mimi Kalinda: CEO of Africommunications Group

Mimi Kalinda Group CEO and Co-founder of Africommunications Group talks to Lee Kasumba growing up in South Africa and Democratic Republic of the Congo. She also discusses how Africa should control its own story.
