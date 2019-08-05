Africa State of Mind

Trailblazers in African Music


In this episode of Africa State of Mind, Lee Kasumba speaks to African music trailblazers about the state of Africa’s music and new trends.  Asa Asika, the manager of Popular Nigerian Singer Davido shares his views on bad and good music contracts. DJ Cuppy discusses what it takes to make it in the entertainment industry and Kenyan musician, producer and Blinky Bill explains why he went on solo from his previous music band.

Mimi Kalinda: CEO of Africommunications Group

24 July 2019 6:36 PM
Chude Jideonwo: Nigerian Lawyer, journalist and entrepreneur

7 July 2019 11:06 AM
Tresor: Award-winning musician

26 June 2019 3:00 PM
Thando Hopa: "The struggle of living with albinism"

13 June 2019 1:09 PM
Dr Wendy A. Okolo: Aerospace Research Engineer at NASA

4 June 2019 2:56 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Chude Jideonwo and Acha Leke

24 May 2019 10:46 AM
Zain Asher: News Anchor at CNN International

17 May 2019 1:22 PM
Celebrating Press Freedom With World Renowned Journalists

7 May 2019 11:05 AM
Tewolde GebreMariam: Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines

29 April 2019 5:44 PM
