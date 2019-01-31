Zweli & Mantsoe

Family members can get too involved in their child's relationship!


The things we do and how we're still getting away with them...

The things we do and how we're still getting away with them...

30 January 2019 4:18 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club is on the hunt for Jo'burg's best chocolate cake. Tune in every morning, 6am to 9am so that you can find out!

The 947 Breakfast Club is on the hunt for Jo'burg's best chocolate cake. Tune in every morning, 6am to 9am so that you can find out!

29 January 2019 3:46 PM
What's the one thing you're really good at?

What's the one thing you're really good at?

29 January 2019 3:44 PM
Old wives tales. Do you believe them?

Old wives tales. Do you believe them?

24 January 2019 4:06 PM
Cookie jarring might just be the new trend!

Cookie jarring might just be the new trend!

18 January 2019 3:56 PM
Should loosing weight be a priority?

Should loosing weight be a priority?

17 January 2019 3:34 PM
New year, new resolutions, new you!

New year, new resolutions, new you!

16 January 2019 3:54 PM
Giving your children allowance!

Giving your children allowance!

10 January 2019 3:33 PM
Does blind dates tickle your fancy?

Does blind dates tickle your fancy?

19 December 2018 12:47 PM
Features
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets

We'd love to hear what you think. Fill in the short survey to be entered into the draw for sold-out Ed Sheeran tickets.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Demawusa calls off Metrobus strike
Demawusa calls off Metrobus strike

Commuters have been left stranded without buses since Monday when workers presented management with 41 demands.
Court hears closing arguments in Coligny teen's murder case
Court hears closing arguments in Coligny teen's murder case

Matlhomola Moshoeu was pushed off a moving bakkie back in 2017 after being accused of stealing sunflowers.

Police probe murder of senior Sedibeng Municipality official
Police probe murder of senior Sedibeng Municipality official

The man’s wife, who also came under attack, remains is in a critical condition in a hospital.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us