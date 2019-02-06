Zweli & Mantsoe

Is 21 savage really an American citizen or did he overstay his visa?


There's couples that love posting each other!

There's couples that love posting each other!

6 February 2019 4:00 PM
Here are solutions to you most problems that we have!

Here are solutions to you most problems that we have!

1 February 2019 3:46 PM
Family members can get too involved in their child's relationship!

Family members can get too involved in their child's relationship!

31 January 2019 3:50 PM
The things we do and how we're still getting away with them...

The things we do and how we're still getting away with them...

30 January 2019 4:18 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club is on the hunt for Jo'burg's best chocolate cake. Tune in every morning, 6am to 9am so that you can find out!

The 947 Breakfast Club is on the hunt for Jo'burg's best chocolate cake. Tune in every morning, 6am to 9am so that you can find out!

29 January 2019 3:46 PM
What's the one thing you're really good at?

What's the one thing you're really good at?

29 January 2019 3:44 PM
Old wives tales. Do you believe them?

Old wives tales. Do you believe them?

24 January 2019 4:06 PM
Cookie jarring might just be the new trend!

Cookie jarring might just be the new trend!

18 January 2019 3:56 PM
Should loosing weight be a priority?

Should loosing weight be a priority?

17 January 2019 3:34 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
Politics divide DUT students after Mlungisi Madonsela’s death
Politics divide DUT students after Mlungisi Madonsela’s death

Twenty-one-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was shot on Tuesday during a scuffle between private security guards and protesting students.

[WATCH] Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption case
[WATCH] Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption case

Former Bosasa CFO Angelo Agrizzi and four others have been granted R20,000 bail each after appearing in court on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife released on bail
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife released on bail

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife were granted bail of R100,000 each at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. Their supporters came in their numbers to show solidarity.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us