Do you wear underwear or not? Take a listen to this...
|
Being shallow maybe perceived in many different ways by many different people!
|
22 February 2019 3:28 PM
|
21 February 2019 2:37 PM
|
Most men admit to taking off their clothes when doing number 2!
|
20 February 2019 2:39 PM
|
20 February 2019 2:38 PM
|
19 February 2019 3:52 PM
|
19 February 2019 3:43 PM
|
7 February 2019 3:36 PM
|
Corporal punishment in schools is still an issue even though it was banned in 2007.
|
7 February 2019 3:35 PM
|
Is 21 savage really an American citizen or did he overstay his visa?
|
6 February 2019 4:02 PM