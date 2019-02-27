Zweli & Mantsoe

Are you alright with your current partner being friends with their ex?


Saying NO to your friends can be hard but you have to be able to do it!

1 March 2019 2:54 PM
Jack wants to marry his girlfriend. They have been dating for 8 months. Should he carry on or get to know her better?

1 March 2019 2:53 PM
Muzi graced the 947 Night show with his humble presence. Take a listen!

28 February 2019 4:19 PM
947 Discovery rhythm run is back!

27 February 2019 4:46 PM
Trevor Noah and his inside jokes at the Oscars were one of the best highlights!

26 February 2019 4:18 PM
Relationship deal-breakers! That one thing that you can't tolerate at all!

26 February 2019 4:17 PM
Do you wear underwear or not? Take a listen to this...

22 February 2019 3:30 PM
Being shallow maybe perceived in many different ways by many different people!

22 February 2019 3:28 PM
Millennial wont be able to afford property in the future!

21 February 2019 2:37 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Police welcome sentencing of grade 10 pupil who murdered teacher
Police welcome sentencing of grade 10 pupil who murdered teacher

The accused was sentenced to 10 years in jail by the Lehurutshe Regional Court on Thursday.
Five years on, MH370 families band together to seek closure
Five years on, MH370 families band together to seek closure

The group of Malaysians meet about once a month - usually at a coffee shop or a home in Kuala Lumpur - to support each other and try to keep missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in the public eye.
Trump asks China to lift tariffs on US farm products
Trump asks China to lift tariffs on US farm products

US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said this week that US trade negotiators had asked China to reduce tariffs on US ethanol, but it was not immediately clear whether Beijing was willing to oblige.
