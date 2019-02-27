Zweli & Mantsoe

947 Discovery rhythm run is back!


Saying NO to your friends can be hard but you have to be able to do it!

Saying NO to your friends can be hard but you have to be able to do it!

1 March 2019 2:54 PM
Jack wants to marry his girlfriend. They have been dating for 8 months. Should he carry on or get to know her better?

Jack wants to marry his girlfriend. They have been dating for 8 months. Should he carry on or get to know her better?

1 March 2019 2:53 PM
Muzi graced the 947 Night show with his humble presence. Take a listen!

Muzi graced the 947 Night show with his humble presence. Take a listen!

28 February 2019 4:19 PM
Are you alright with your current partner being friends with their ex?

Are you alright with your current partner being friends with their ex?

27 February 2019 4:46 PM
Trevor Noah and his inside jokes at the Oscars were one of the best highlights!

Trevor Noah and his inside jokes at the Oscars were one of the best highlights!

26 February 2019 4:18 PM
Relationship deal-breakers! That one thing that you can't tolerate at all!

Relationship deal-breakers! That one thing that you can't tolerate at all!

26 February 2019 4:17 PM
Do you wear underwear or not? Take a listen to this...

Do you wear underwear or not? Take a listen to this...

22 February 2019 3:30 PM
Being shallow maybe perceived in many different ways by many different people!

Being shallow maybe perceived in many different ways by many different people!

22 February 2019 3:28 PM
Millennial wont be able to afford property in the future!

Millennial wont be able to afford property in the future!

21 February 2019 2:37 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Health Department locates another missing Life Esidimeni patient
Gauteng Health Department locates another missing Life Esidimeni patient

Georgy van der Merwe is full of smiles as journalists take photos of him next to his family members at his home in Lenasia.
Cele to meet with Polokwane residents to discuss crime after Themane’s death
Cele to meet with Polokwane residents to discuss crime after Themane’s death

Residents have raised concerns about ineffective policing.
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money

Motsoeneng has been criticised for unduly profiting from his own ministry when he went to call out pastor Alph Lukau this week.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us