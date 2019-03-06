Uber drivers making things easy for everyone!
|
Becoming ex-lovers can make things a bit difficult, especially when the other one decided to go join the same gym as you!
|
6 March 2019 2:56 PM
|
Ever done anything under the sun to look cool and relevant to your circle?
|
5 March 2019 3:35 PM
|
One thing that made South Africa popular in 2018 is definitely the consuming of alcohol! Take a listen at this!
|
5 March 2019 3:34 PM
|
Saying NO to your friends can be hard but you have to be able to do it!
|
1 March 2019 2:54 PM
|
Jack wants to marry his girlfriend. They have been dating for 8 months. Should he carry on or get to know her better?
|
1 March 2019 2:53 PM
|
Muzi graced the 947 Night show with his humble presence. Take a listen!
|
28 February 2019 4:19 PM
|
27 February 2019 4:46 PM
|
Are you alright with your current partner being friends with their ex?
|
27 February 2019 4:46 PM
|
Trevor Noah and his inside jokes at the Oscars were one of the best highlights!
|
26 February 2019 4:18 PM