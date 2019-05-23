Zweli & Mantsoe

#GuessTheShow: Owethu got 1 out of 5, next time!


#WhenIWasAKid: Growing up, our responsibilities were pets and TV shows!

#WhenIWasAKid: Growing up, our responsibilities were pets and TV shows!

23 May 2019 2:34 PM
There's a huge possibility that Zweli's helper might just have a crush on him!

There's a huge possibility that Zweli's helper might just have a crush on him!

17 May 2019 4:07 PM
Do you believe in giving second chances?

Do you believe in giving second chances?

16 May 2019 4:31 PM
Handshakes will soon be banned from professional work places!

Handshakes will soon be banned from professional work places!

26 April 2019 12:38 PM
Being in an open relationship might just be the solution, or not!

Being in an open relationship might just be the solution, or not!

26 April 2019 12:37 PM
A lady in China accidentally swallowed a whole spoon!

A lady in China accidentally swallowed a whole spoon!

25 April 2019 2:07 PM
Monica was out on a date and it went well but the guy never got back to her afterwards. Should she call him back or just let it slide?

Monica was out on a date and it went well but the guy never got back to her afterwards. Should she call him back or just let it slide?

25 April 2019 2:06 PM
#SummerBody: With winter making its way, you need to start thinking about that beautiful summer body!

#SummerBody: With winter making its way, you need to start thinking about that beautiful summer body!

24 April 2019 2:39 PM
Restaurants and super markets will do anything to keep their customers happy, even if it is dangerous!

Restaurants and super markets will do anything to keep their customers happy, even if it is dangerous!

24 April 2019 2:38 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%
Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.75%

The South African Reserve Bank has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.75%
69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUM
69 Orkney mineworkers healthy after underground sit-in over wage hike - NUM

NUM said the industrial action was officially over and the parties had agreed to an 8% salary increase.
Ekurhuleni announces R11.4bln jump in budget
Ekurhuleni announces R11.4bln jump in budget

The capital budget for the City has grown from 2018 by R900 million to R7.4 billion; 51% of this will be funded by loans of R3.7 billion.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us