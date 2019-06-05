Zweli & Mantsoe

That one thing that will make people productive at work. Take a listen to find out what is it!


The importance of knowing your net worth!

The importance of knowing your net worth!

4 June 2019 4:22 PM
#MaturityLevels: In most cases, your maturity will be tested and you need to learn how to deal with that!

#MaturityLevels: In most cases, your maturity will be tested and you need to learn how to deal with that!

4 June 2019 4:22 PM
Things you would tell to your younger self to be careful of!

Things you would tell to your younger self to be careful of!

31 May 2019 3:44 PM
Interview with Shekhinah and DJ Lag on the #947NightShow

Interview with Shekhinah and DJ Lag on the #947NightShow

30 May 2019 2:49 PM
#GuessTheShow: Owethu got 1 out of 5, next time!

#GuessTheShow: Owethu got 1 out of 5, next time!

23 May 2019 2:37 PM
#WhenIWasAKid: Growing up, our responsibilities were pets and TV shows!

#WhenIWasAKid: Growing up, our responsibilities were pets and TV shows!

23 May 2019 2:34 PM
There's a huge possibility that Zweli's helper might just have a crush on him!

There's a huge possibility that Zweli's helper might just have a crush on him!

17 May 2019 4:07 PM
Do you believe in giving second chances?

Do you believe in giving second chances?

16 May 2019 4:31 PM
Handshakes will soon be banned from professional work places!

Handshakes will soon be banned from professional work places!

26 April 2019 12:38 PM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up

The number of job losses is lower than a February forecast that put layoffs at about 5,870 employees and 800 contractors.
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day

Speaker Thandi Modise made it clear that she wanted committees – known as the engines of Parliament – to work hard.
Murder accused Forest High teen appears in court
Murder accused Forest High teen appears in court

The grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old grade eight pupil in what was said to be a fight between two rival groups.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us