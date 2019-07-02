Zweli & Mantsoe

Does your partner have an annoying habit?


Opposite does attract, most of the time!

4 July 2019 12:12 PM
There's only one secret that women keep from their partners. Take a listen to find out what is it!

3 July 2019 11:58 AM
A man called Tommy Martin is suing a restaurant for not giving him enough hash browns!

2 July 2019 1:11 PM
Sending a message to the wrong person!

13 June 2019 12:21 PM
#20kTriplePlay: Tune into 947, listen to Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win!

13 June 2019 12:17 PM
Friendship between President Trump and the French President died!

12 June 2019 1:04 PM
#SelfSabotage: Many things can go wrong in a relationship due to being self-centred!

12 June 2019 1:02 PM
A 21-year-old traveled through all the southern countries!

11 June 2019 12:15 PM
There's a fine line between missing your ex and just missing being a relationship. Take a listen and find out!

11 June 2019 12:15 PM
