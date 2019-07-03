Zweli & Mantsoe

There's only one secret that women keep from their partners. Take a listen to find out what is it!


A man called Tommy Martin is suing a restaurant for not giving him enough hash browns!

2 July 2019 1:11 PM
The annoying habits that your partner has!

2 July 2019 1:10 PM
Sending a message to the wrong person!

13 June 2019 12:21 PM
#20kTriplePlay: Tune into 947, listen to Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win!

13 June 2019 12:17 PM
Friendship between President Trump and the French President died!

12 June 2019 1:04 PM
#SelfSabotage: Many things can go wrong in a relationship due to being self-centred!

12 June 2019 1:02 PM
A 21-year-old traveled through all the southern countries!

11 June 2019 12:15 PM
There's a fine line between missing your ex and just missing being a relationship. Take a listen and find out!

11 June 2019 12:15 PM
That one thing that will make people productive at work. Take a listen to find out what is it!

5 June 2019 2:37 PM
EWN Headlines
DOJ wanted to question Zuma over Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry told
DOJ wanted to question Zuma over Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry told

Nonkululeko Sindane and her team were tasked by the security cluster to investigate the events leading to the landing.

Dept: Mamelodi clinic staff failed in duty when turning away pregnant mom
Dept: Mamelodi clinic staff failed in duty when turning away pregnant mom

Staff at the Stanza Bopape Clinic allegedly told 45-year-old Elina Maseko, who was already in labour, to go to a hospital claiming her pregnancy was high risk because of her age.
Treasury weighs new support measures for struggling Eskom
Treasury weighs new support measures for struggling Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already pledged R230 billion of financial support over the next 10 years, but officials say other steps will be needed to make the firm financially sustainable.
