Zweli & Mantsoe

#KissAndTell: Are you willing to expose old things you have done to your current partner?


Mantsoe is moving to the afternoon slot, co-hosting with DJ Fresh from the 1st of August!

23 July 2019 1:51 PM
Rose fest is happening on the 9th of August at Nasrec. Get your tickets and don't miss out on the fun!

18 July 2019 2:08 PM
Tributes continue to pour in for the late Johnny Clegg!

18 July 2019 2:06 PM
You don't want to miss out on all the fun that will be taking place on the 7th of September in Lanseria at Crocodile creek, Huawei Jo'burg day!

18 July 2019 2:06 PM
Similarities between your current partner and your ex!

18 July 2019 2:04 PM
Opposite does attract, most of the time!

4 July 2019 12:12 PM
There's only one secret that women keep from their partners. Take a listen to find out what is it!

3 July 2019 11:58 AM
A man called Tommy Martin is suing a restaurant for not giving him enough hash browns!

2 July 2019 1:11 PM
Does your partner have an annoying habit?

2 July 2019 1:10 PM
EWN Headlines
CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims
CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims

The demonstration was held outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.
SABC gets R3.2 billion govt bailout
SABC gets R3.2 billion govt bailout

The public broadcaster's finances have been in a state of crisis, with even reports of job cuts being on the cards.
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM

The former London mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a poll conducted among members of the governing Conservative Party.
