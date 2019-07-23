#KissAndTell: Are you willing to expose old things you have done to your current partner?
|
Mantsoe is moving to the afternoon slot, co-hosting with DJ Fresh from the 1st of August!
|
23 July 2019 1:51 PM
|
Rose fest is happening on the 9th of August at Nasrec. Get your tickets and don't miss out on the fun!
|
18 July 2019 2:08 PM
|
18 July 2019 2:06 PM
|
You don't want to miss out on all the fun that will be taking place on the 7th of September in Lanseria at Crocodile creek, Huawei Jo'burg day!
|
18 July 2019 2:06 PM
|
18 July 2019 2:04 PM
|
4 July 2019 12:12 PM
|
There's only one secret that women keep from their partners. Take a listen to find out what is it!
|
3 July 2019 11:58 AM
|
A man called Tommy Martin is suing a restaurant for not giving him enough hash browns!
|
2 July 2019 1:11 PM
|
2 July 2019 1:10 PM